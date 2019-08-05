First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increases Stake in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN); Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined While Parthenon Decreased Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.68M shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 150,754 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 155,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 5.79M shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 165 shares. Haverford Trust stated it has 0.67% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Midas reported 18,000 shares. California-based Private Asset Incorporated has invested 0.99% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Personal invested in 54 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) stated it has 6,283 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. King Wealth holds 0.08% or 3,354 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 119,308 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh stated it has 39,788 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Bank And Of Newtown reported 3,795 shares stake. First Manhattan Co has 1,382 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 0% stake. Tompkins Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.81% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares to 257,598 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,734 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.57 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance owns 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 184,223 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 2.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Livingston Group Asset Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.26% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gam Hldgs Ag holds 18,242 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt has 2.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 488 were reported by Sun Life Financial. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 66,950 shares. Saturna Cap Corp stated it has 1.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1.60M are held by Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James Tru Na reported 40,381 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 82,436 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.00 million activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. 10,000 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264.