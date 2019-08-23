First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increases Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW); As Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43M, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $194.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 3.47 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital holds 7,449 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.21% or 51,865 shares in its portfolio. Neumann Mngmt Llc reported 0.47% stake. Quantres Asset Mgmt reported 0.3% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.60M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Park Presidio Cap Llc owns 1.68 million shares or 8.4% of their US portfolio. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,592 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical has invested 0.66% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Verition Fund Management Lc owns 39,683 shares. Ironwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.35% or 10,075 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Covington Capital Management accumulated 0.86% or 326,012 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability Company has 40,086 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 3,802 shares to 44,655 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,128 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc (Put) by 871,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 0.1% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 209,099 shares. Macroview Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 50,879 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 73,575 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 415,406 shares. 35.92M are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Llc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 31,320 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 279,642 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management LP has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company stated it has 1,720 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 3,950 were reported by Oakbrook Limited. Agf Inc has 204,405 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 44,466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 52,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 9,896 shares.