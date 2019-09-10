First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake by $3.31 Million; Stock Rose; Long Road Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Gentex (GNTX)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $192.5. About 923,261 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 168.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 47,800 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 463,413 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon, Rheinmetall expand team for US Army combat vehicle competition – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares to 139,521 shares, valued at $16.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,323 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 216 shares. Scott Selber has 1.71% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ftb Advsr owns 8,723 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 807 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 185 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 3.94% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Wendell David Inc has 0.11% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 4,229 are held by Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 4,620 shares. Shufro Rose Company Ltd has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Clal Ltd holds 5,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc owns 161,528 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Asset One holds 0.01% or 65,500 shares. 433,338 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. 48,486 are held by Lpl Ltd Liability Com. 31,370 are held by Cardinal Capital Mgmt. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 67,917 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 56,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis has 0.05% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co holds 233,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 68,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Charles Schwab Inc has 1.67 million shares. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gentex (GNTX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Honda (HMC) Hit by Operating Costs, Collaboration a Tailwind – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Group 1 Automotive Rides on Earnings & Pricing Strategies – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. The insider Downing Steven R bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Shares for $2,510 were bought by Chiodo Matthew. Nash Kevin C had bought 568 shares worth $9,985 on Friday, March 29. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28.