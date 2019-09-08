First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Its Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) as Market Value Rose; Ronna Sue Cohen Increased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 7362.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 36,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 498,027 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 30/05/2018 – BMO CFO SAYS 2Q MORTGAGE PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 28/03/2018 – FERRO CORP FOE.N : BMO STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM AND $29 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Green Plains Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Toronto Star: Ontario is most at risk in Great Lakes region to NAFTA disruptions, BMO reports; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Net C$1.25B; 05/04/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CEO WHITE BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – BMO CFO FLYNN ENDS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK FINANCIAL EVENT; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO DOESN’T HAVE END DATE FOR ORGANIZATION REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares to 110,034 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,521 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings.