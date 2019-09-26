First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Its Kellogg Company (K) Position; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) by $2.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Kellogg Company (K) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 7,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 59,858 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 52,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Kellogg Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.94. About 428,731 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 14,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 22,849 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 37,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 2.85M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Industries Inc by 10,505 shares to 17,059 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr reported 528,983 shares stake. 440 were accumulated by Duncker Streett &. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 33,404 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation holds 2,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 250,965 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 750 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 245,826 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.18% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 317,434 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 36,279 shares. 117,434 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Cap Glob Investors holds 7.00M shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 9,025 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 13,086 shares to 20,089 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,925 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

