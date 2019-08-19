First Financial Bank – Trust Division Increased Its Holding in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by $331,920 as Share Price Rose; Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Raised Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.84. About 306,477 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 420,888 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest State Bank Trust Division stated it has 5,547 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management & holds 15,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited holds 8,995 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 443,647 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.21% or 104,500 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 0.01% or 4,808 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 884,872 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh invested in 39,788 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 6,283 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation owns 12,000 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 3,710 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 197,247 are owned by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. 446,981 are held by Clark Capital Management. State Street Corporation accumulated 18.73M shares.