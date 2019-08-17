First Financial Bank – Trust Division Holding in Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Has Lowered as Valuation Rose; Ws Management Lllp Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position by $9.94 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 194,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.15M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 18/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – NEW COLLABORATION WITH IHEARTRADIO; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS EXTENSION DUE TO LIMITED AIRCRAFT AVAILABILITY; 11/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recognized At This Year’s Freddie Awards; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Remains Committed to Maintaining Investment Grade Balance Sheet and Strong Fincl Position; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 18/04/2018 – A Southwest plane had a similar issue in 2016; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N AIRPLANE IN PHILADELPHIA AFTER MEDIA REPORTS OF EMERGENCY LANDING; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) by 62.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 47,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Oshkosh Truck Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 445,754 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares to 19,985 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IVV).