First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding By $305,370; Sempra Energy (SRE) Sellers Increased By 0.64% Their Shorts

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division acquired 2,610 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)'s stock declined 2.79%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 34,047 shares with $4.01 million value, up from 31,437 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $26.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.06. About 1.21 million shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had an increase of 0.64% in short interest. SRE's SI was 20.65 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.64% from 20.51 million shares previously. With 1.49 million avg volume, 14 days are for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)'s short sellers to cover SRE's short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 1.34 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.11 billion. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. It has a 21.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters.

Among 5 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $154.40’s average target is 5.70% above currents $146.08 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Wells Fargo maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Monday, September 30 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16200 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 1. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy”.

