First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Chevron (CVX) Holding by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Moon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) as Market Value Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 1,465 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.94 million, down from 1,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.47 million shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 11,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 74,960 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 63,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42 million shares traded or 90.50% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 6,914 shares to 112,800 shares, valued at $3.91B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 12,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 509,482 shares. 47,570 were accumulated by Woodstock Corp. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 86,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 11,424 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Country Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 1,273 shares. Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 5,939 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.29% or 22,685 shares. Accredited Invsts Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hartline Investment owns 0.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,303 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 21,700 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca holds 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,229 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 614 shares. Murphy Mgmt holds 45,871 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 333 shares stake.

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,102 shares to 20,257 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) by 1,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,709 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).