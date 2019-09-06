First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Increased By $1.39 Million Its Gerdau Adr (GGB) Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased Gerdau Adr (GGB) stake by 134.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nordea Investment Management Ab acquired 461,800 shares as Gerdau Adr (GGB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 804,700 shares with $3.12 million value, up from 342,900 last quarter. Gerdau Adr now has $4.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 7.28M shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 02/04/2018 – GERDAU SAYS IT CONCLUDED SALE OF UNITS IN U.S. TO OPTIMUS STEEL; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 2,777 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 139,521 shares with $16.46 million value, down from 142,298 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 284,950 shares to 10,540 valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) stake by 8,999 shares and now owns 100,375 shares. Nvr (NYSE:NVR) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 5.34% above currents $140.05 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19.