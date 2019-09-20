First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Jp Morgan (JPM) Holding by $1.41 Million; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Valuation Rose, Hm Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.33 Million

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $269.42. About 82,577 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 13/03/2018 – Care1st Health Plan Arizona Awarded Medicaid Contract; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q REV. $4.65B, EST. $4.62B; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Jp Morgan (JPM) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division analyzed 12,669 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 97,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, down from 109,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Jp Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $382.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $119.59. About 4.65M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – QIWI PLC QIWI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan's Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase's Quorum may go solo; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase CEO is backing President Donald Trump's efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT RAISES BAM SHORT POSITION TO 1.04%: AFM; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS

