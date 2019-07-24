First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holding by $334,272 as Stock Declined; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Upped Holding

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 392,991 shares traded or 58.40% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 236,476 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 22,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 15,366 shares. 46,081 are held by Fj Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. First Savings Bank accumulated 662,970 shares. Css Ltd Liability Company Il invested in 0.01% or 9,962 shares. State Street reported 3.61 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Walthausen And accumulated 0.95% or 302,804 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 66,805 shares. 22,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 18,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Fin Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 224,475 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Ach J Wickliffe bought $3,124 worth of stock. 257 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. On Monday, March 18 the insider olszewski richard e bought $7,797. 263 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,344 were bought by Berta Vince. $6,249 worth of stock was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Rahe Maribeth S.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares to 189,693 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 18,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 431,600 shares. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 2,250 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 223,892 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Harbert Fund Advisors has 3.03M shares. Blackrock reported 3.92M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 35,044 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 32,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 70,586 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 232,175 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Liability stated it has 7,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 438,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

