First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Raised Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake by $3.31 Million; Stock Price Rose; David R Rahn & Associates Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $527,688

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $183.39. About 739,407 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,482 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 13,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 17.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 24,987 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.49% or 249,771 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,408 shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 24,693 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.36M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0.15% stake. Security Trust Communication invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sanders Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.09M shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,148 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 93,310 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Llp holds 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 162,046 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 242,167 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.29% stake.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares to 139,521 shares, valued at $16.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,598 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (QUAL).

