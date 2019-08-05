First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Raised Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $3.31 Million; Lau Associates Boosted Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $324,700

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.27M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.50M shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein Is Set To Retire As CEO Early As 2018, According To Reports — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN NAMES SOLOMON SOLE PRESIDENT, IN LINE TO BE NEXT CEO; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News; 05/03/2018 – Goldman creates new commodities finance team as unit seeks turnaround; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs-backed start-up Circle introducing a crypto version of the U.S. dollar; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares Tr (IEFA) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,000 were reported by Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 517 shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Personal Capital Advsr Corp has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 6,751 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 658,078 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bollard Grp Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 15,067 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sterling Investment Management Inc owns 13,639 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Martin & Company Inc Tn has 0.35% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,284 were accumulated by Capital International Ltd Ca. Grand Jean Mngmt stated it has 17,737 shares. First Manhattan holds 4,577 shares. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 36,500 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 40,112 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Q2 gets boost from investing & lending unit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday With China Tariff Announcement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Subdued Trading Activity, Declining Operating Margin Would Have Hurt Goldman’s Q2 Results – Forbes” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “John F. Kennedy namesake schools in five states selected to receive JFK Space Labs from Raytheon and John F. Kennedy Library Foundation – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Security Concerns May Obstruct The United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares to 110,034 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,521 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).