First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Raised Its Holding in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by $331,920 as Stock Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 12.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.4. About 585,884 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L And S Advsr Inc, a California-based fund reported 70,006 shares. S&Co reported 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Centurylink Inv Management accumulated 0.67% or 20,463 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Edmp invested in 1.05% or 13,343 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 19,097 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,687 shares. Private Trust Co Na stated it has 6,291 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Management invested in 0.16% or 6,605 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc owns 34,707 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 476,163 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Blackrock Inc accumulated 30.16M shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Manhattan Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,382 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.14% or 674,939 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares to 198,734 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,582 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares to 44,108 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,549 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.