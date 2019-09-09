First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Raised Holding in Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by $331,920; Alexandria Capital Increases Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA)

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,792 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 5,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID TO STILL BE STUDYING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,763 shares to 34,899 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 5,779 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Comm Asset Us Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 171,833 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 44,518 shares. Strategic Svcs holds 7,205 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 986 were accumulated by Ghp Investment Advisors. Westpac Corp owns 102,476 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. South State Corporation reported 36,017 shares. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Company invested in 0.37% or 11,453 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 93,354 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shufro Rose And Limited Company invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Apriem accumulated 0.21% or 2,042 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust holds 106,651 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Garde Cap invested in 5,087 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing suspends load test for new 777X – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Management invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0.06% or 113,123 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 50,195 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.15% or 8,422 shares. Korea accumulated 274,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited invested in 0.23% or 30,740 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 443,647 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Skba Mngmt, California-based fund reported 148,950 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 1,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.01% or 4,887 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Somerset Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fred Alger Inc has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nippon Life Americas reported 72,460 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29,756 shares to 18,128 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,970 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY).