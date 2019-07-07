First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake by $937,248 as Market Value Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Holding in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Cut by $6.27 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 906,790 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 26,136 shares to 189,693 shares, valued at $20.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of stock. 30,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $2.93M were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 10,539 shares. Parsons Mngmt Inc Ri invested in 1.34% or 117,875 shares. Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 10,655 shares. Sage holds 763 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 19,678 shares. 109,952 are owned by Rodgers Brothers Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). D E Shaw And Company holds 0.12% or 925,303 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 428,756 shares. 135,583 are held by South State Corp. Trust Of Vermont reported 1.3% stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 61,500 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers reported 1.25% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 290,190 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.08% or 64,666 shares. Van Eck Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 2,993 were accumulated by Putnam. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 84,788 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 16,220 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Lc holds 6,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,240 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Camarda Fin Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oakworth Capital invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 36,283 shares. Atria Investments holds 9,012 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.43 per share. TEL’s profit will be $482.35 million for 16.68 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.70% EPS growth.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 11,341 shares to 142,077 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 9,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation Com (NYSE:CVS).