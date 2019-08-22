First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Franklin Resources (BEN)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 186 funds started new or increased holdings, while 185 sold and trimmed holdings in Franklin Resources Inc. The funds in our database reported: 237.00 million shares, down from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Franklin Resources Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 146 Increased: 131 New Position: 55.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Microsoft (MSFT) stake by 1.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 2,777 shares as Microsoft (MSFT)'s stock rose 6.56%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 139,521 shares with $16.46M value, down from 142,298 last quarter. Microsoft now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.30% above currents $138.79 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, February 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $140 target.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 9.1% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. for 9.77 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 1.84 million shares or 8.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 7.13% invested in the company for 7.57 million shares. The Michigan-based Rk Asset Management Llc has invested 4.86% in the stock. Shelton Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 34,889 shares.

It closed at $27.04 lastly. It is down 4.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates