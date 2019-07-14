First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Lifted At&T (T) Position by $333,591; As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Boosted Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,102 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 178,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 23.25M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Prices IPO for Latin American TV Business; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.37 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7.71M shares. Qs Investors reported 1.25M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 9.82 million shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank holds 0.83% or 138,456 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 5.16M shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 29,911 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 491,771 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.55% or 61,108 shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 297,360 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 186,396 shares. 32,174 are held by Somerset Trust. The North Carolina-based Stearns Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northrock Ptnrs Lc holds 0.11% or 13,108 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 96,188 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.63% or 453.00M shares in its portfolio.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VNQ) by 3,938 shares to 159,171 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 55,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,255 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 8,928 shares. King Luther Capital Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 2,737 were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Mondrian Partners holds 514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 26,842 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4.12 million shares. California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). F&V Capital Management Limited Com holds 1.89% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 39,590 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 16.45 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 215 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc holds 2.11M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Limited has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,138 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Inc owns 4,625 shares. Fred Alger invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock.