First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Nucor (NUE) Stake By $3.21 Million; First Dallas Securities Has Cut Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)’s stock declined 10.33%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 47,084 shares with $2.44M value, down from 53,400 last quarter. Southwest Airlines Co now has $28.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 3.15 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – LUV PREFERS ORGANIC GROWTH, WOULD LOOK AT M&A OPPORTUNITIES; 16/05/2018 – LUV CEO SAYS AIRLINE TO CONTINUE FREQUENT BLADE INSPECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight from #Chicago makes emergency landing over broken window; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEW JETS COULD BE ADDITIONS, REPLACEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR TO SHARE DETAILS ON SLOT USE IN `COMING WEEKS’

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Nucor Corporation (NUE) stake by 66.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 55,369 shares as Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 28,255 shares with $1.65 million value, down from 83,624 last quarter. Nucor Corporation now has $16.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 2.00 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Believe There Is Significant Optimism in Steel End-Use Markets; 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EVP JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srb Corp stated it has 13,531 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 4,525 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors stated it has 79,276 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Timber Creek Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.14% stake. Korea Investment holds 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 215,031 shares. First Dallas Securities Incorporated holds 1.76% or 47,084 shares in its portfolio. Amarillo Bankshares invested in 0.41% or 19,983 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 94,526 shares. The Ohio-based Capital Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Regions Fin Corporation has 5,759 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.11% stake. Hendley has 0.64% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 155,627 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $49 lowest target. $56.14’s average target is 7.80% above currents $52.08 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 16 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) rating on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6000 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 10 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LUV in report on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 9,367 shares to 16,575 valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 111,958 shares and now owns 304,706 shares. Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) was raised too.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $744.00M for 9.50 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.67’s average target is 3.89% above currents $54.55 stock price. Nucor had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $5000 target in Friday, May 31 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of NUE in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 290,329 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 320,273 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 117,929 shares. 78,744 are owned by Peapack Gladstone Financial. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 681,711 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,842 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 6,072 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc has 0.08% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 58,350 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 1,360 shares. Savant Cap Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,890 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 8,521 shares. 24,450 are owned by Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Com.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.17 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Ishares (IWM) stake by 44,630 shares to 225,940 valued at $34.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard (VTV) stake by 26,136 shares and now owns 189,693 shares. Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. $5.29M worth of stock was sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J on Thursday, January 31.