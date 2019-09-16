First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.57 Million; Montag A & Associates Holding in Intel (INTC) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 11,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 120,508 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77 million, down from 131,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 9.20 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 11,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,696 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, down from 139,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.35. About 9.93M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 4,749 shares to 8,434 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 6,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.51 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 3,826 shares to 25,450 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 19,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

