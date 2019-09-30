First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Cut Position in Jp Morgan (JPM) by $1.41 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Has Lowered Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $372,048; Stock Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 1.62M shares traded or 49.14% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Jp Morgan (JPM) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 12,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 97,255 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87M, down from 109,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Jp Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 8.75M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – No Ratings Impact Following The Sub Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Seeks Majority Stake in China Fund Management Venture; 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: Building Will Serve as JPMorgan Chase’s First Regional Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72 million for 44.53 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 3,826 shares to 25,450 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 11,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IJR).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 16,050 shares. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 4.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 4.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 245,339 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd stated it has 67,976 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsrs invested in 2.06% or 102,028 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.28% stake. Td Asset invested 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ranger Inv Mgmt LP owns 430 shares. Eqis Management has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lumina Fund Limited Co invested 0.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Prtnrs holds 0.38% or 2.54M shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com owns 0.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4.05M shares. Oarsman Cap Inc reported 1.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.