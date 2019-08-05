First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Cut Bp Plc (BP) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Salem Capital Management Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $2.83 Million; Stock Declined

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 292.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 29,710 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 7,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 16,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 50,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.60 million shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – SERICA IS WORKING CLOSELY WITH BP AND IOC TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CHANGES; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 05/03/2018 – BP SEES AT LEAST 30% SAVINGS VS TODAY FROM NEW TECHNOLOGIES; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Aker Bp’s Rating To Ba1, Stable Outlook; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Pretax Pft $3.91B; 01/05/2018 – BP Reports Strong 1Q Profit, Rejoins Big Oil’s Elite — Energy Journal; 12/03/2018 – BP selects McDermott and BHGE for subsea contracts for West African Tortue/Ahmeyim Development; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 729,370 shares. Asset Management One Limited invested in 0.29% or 415,383 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.5% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Westpac Banking reported 82,363 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hengehold Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,646 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,135 shares. Btr has invested 2.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Connable Office holds 0.8% or 31,885 shares in its portfolio. Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 68,220 shares. Shelton Cap Management invested in 2,460 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.33% or 8.60M shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 1.28% or 7.50 million shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 16,163 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 25,303 are owned by Investment Of Virginia Lc. Da Davidson And Co reported 459,548 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares to 189,102 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VTV).

