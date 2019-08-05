First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted By $331,920 Its Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Holding; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Sentiment Is 1.22

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) stake by 8.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division acquired 4,149 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 54,225 shares with $4.37M value, up from 50,076 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland now has $33.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.68 million shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 191 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 157 cut down and sold their stock positions in Campbell Soup Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 154.36 million shares, up from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Campbell Soup Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 44 Reduced: 113 Increased: 133 New Position: 58.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Oshkosh Truck Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 29,756 shares to 18,128 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) stake by 7,185 shares and now owns 92,582 shares. Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Unit (MDY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 15.26% above currents $79.3 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4 with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.96 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 19/03/2018 – Mark Alexander, President of Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, to Leave Campbell

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 25.82 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets food and beverage products. The company has market cap of $12.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. It has a 40.87 P/E ratio. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of CampbellÂ’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; CampbellÂ’s gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and CampbellÂ’s tomato juices.

Brandywine Managers Llc holds 85.71% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company for 5.61 million shares. Third Point Llc owns 21.00 million shares or 8.9% of their US portfolio.

