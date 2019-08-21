First Financial Bank – Trust Division Decreased By $2.23 Million Its Oshkosh Truck (OSK) Holding; 13 Analysts Bullish Visa Inc. (V)

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 5.21% above currents $179.24 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. See Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $183.0000 New Target: $187.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $166.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $203.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $177.0000 New Target: $193.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $178.0000 New Target: $204.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $195.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Reinitiate

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $191.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK) stake by 62.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 29,756 shares as Oshkosh Truck Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 18,128 shares with $1.36M value, down from 47,884 last quarter. Oshkosh Truck Corp now has $4.71B valuation. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $68.88. About 521,034 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 23.98% above currents $68.88 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore upgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Thursday, August 1 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OSK in report on Wednesday, May 1 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Evercore.

More notable recent Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Downgrades Oshkosh: ‘Not An Easy Decision’ – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oshkosh (OSK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oshkosh – Aiming For Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 18,190 shares to 19,985 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IJR) stake by 12,999 shares and now owns 70,509 shares. Ishares (IWM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Serv reported 3,323 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 37,249 shares. Bluecrest Capital reported 4,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,845 are owned by White Pine Limited Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Teachers Retirement has 0.02% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sterling Limited Co has invested 0.25% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 2,918 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 16,241 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,722 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Of Wisconsin Board has 207,230 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.04% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 11,594 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Visa Inc. shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 1.48% stake. Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.5% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 37,911 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 2.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.48% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 413,957 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 231,928 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Lc holds 1,725 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Park Presidio Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howland Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Liberty Management has 45,615 shares. Coastline Com reported 19,270 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 144,906 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 2.89 million shares.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $401.57 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 34.42 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.