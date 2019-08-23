First Financial Bank – Trust Division Cut Its Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Stake by $937,248 as Share Value Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Shares Declined, Shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $39.23 Million

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 9,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 257,598 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, down from 266,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $118.7. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc sold 248,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 875,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.73 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $154.1. About 15.46M shares traded or 114.00% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,952 shares to 669,147 shares, valued at $238.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 927,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Harding Loevner LP accumulated 130 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 8,421 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bamco reported 31,296 shares. Gamco Et Al invested in 7,518 shares. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 525,843 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,302 were accumulated by Petrus Com Lta. 85 are held by Hilton Management Limited Liability Co. Gp One Trading Lp owns 3,740 shares. 483,115 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Stephens Ar reported 66,185 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.28M shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested in 26,615 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 254,824 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 428.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Global owns 9.23M shares. Yhb Advsr stated it has 46,836 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ithaka Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 1.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Castleark Mgmt Limited Co invested in 3,800 shares. Independent Investors Incorporated accumulated 62,925 shares. 84,648 are owned by Caxton Assocs Lp. Rice Hall James Associate Lc reported 3,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.12 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 428,756 shares stake. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 30,357 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 454,091 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,978 shares. Edmp Inc reported 23,174 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 5,278 shares to 21,624 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN).