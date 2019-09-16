First Financial Bank – Trust Division Cut Its Cisco (CSCO) Holding; WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WIPKF) Shorts Down By 80.6%

WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had a decrease of 80.6% in short interest. WIPKF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80.6% from 13,400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4 days are for WINPAK LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s short sellers to cover WIPKF’s short positions. It closed at $34.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Cisco (CSCO) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 25,006 shares as Cisco (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 191,925 shares with $10.50 million value, down from 216,931 last quarter. Cisco now has $212.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm offers flexible packaging products, such as barrier shrink bags, modified atmosphere packaging products, rollstock and specialty films, zipper stand-up pouches, and vacuum pouches. It has a 19.75 P/E ratio. It also provides paper/poly/foil laminated rollstock products for various flexible food applications.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Spdr (XLU) stake by 25,409 shares to 108,781 valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) stake by 7,457 shares and now owns 59,858 shares. Ishares (IJR) was raised too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G also bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 2.74M shares. Dean Invest Associate Ltd Liability Co has 79,733 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 74,979 shares. Salem Mngmt has invested 5.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Polaris Greystone Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company accumulated 1.48 million shares or 2.55% of the stock. Weybosset Rech Management Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 72,495 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 174,012 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 136,462 shares. Td Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).