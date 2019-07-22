First Financial Bank – Trust Division Cut By $334,272 Its First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Position; John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 21 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 18 reduced and sold positions in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.51 million shares, down from 3.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) stake by 2.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)’s stock declined 12.02%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 662,970 shares with $15.95 million value, down from 676,898 last quarter. First Financial Bancorp now has $2.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.17. About 521,008 shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video)

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.59. About 38,230 shares traded. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) has risen 11.91% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.48% the S&P500.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $905.50 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. It has a 6.86 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Founders Financial Securities Llc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund for 160,341 shares. Mathes Company Inc. owns 10,625 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.12% invested in the company for 280,145 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,926 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,030 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 151,778 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Company owns 719,347 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 10,472 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 14,843 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 5.03M shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 111,472 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 5.49 million shares stake. Kirr Marbach & Ltd In invested in 0.13% or 21,774 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Paragon Cap Management Ltd has 0.17% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 46,550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 90,019 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 10,761 shares to 189,102 valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IVV) stake by 5,278 shares and now owns 21,624 shares. Vanguard (VTV) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp has $30 highest and $2900 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 22.05% above currents $24.17 stock price. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $30 target in Sunday, February 24 report.