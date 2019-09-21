First Financial Bank – Trust Division Continues to Hold Position in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR); Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holder Carret Asset Management Decreased Holding

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, up from 31,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 1.26 million shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Announces Senior Leadership Transitions; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 31,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 7,486 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $528,000, down from 38,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 192.43% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 0% or 46,245 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 104,398 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). First Republic Management Inc accumulated 48,835 shares. Energy Opportunities Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,665 shares. Timber Creek Mngmt Limited Liability reported 26,885 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 3,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc accumulated 500 shares. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.78M shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Com owns 4,986 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 16,347 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Ltd holds 125,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 18,000 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 27,294 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $657.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,825 shares to 127,696 shares, valued at $17.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VTV) by 22,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,290 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Coffee (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heritage Mngmt Corp owns 2,010 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh holds 0.02% or 12,696 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Inc has 2.97% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 330 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd reported 216,580 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 77,001 shares. Legal & General Plc reported 1.96M shares. Honeywell reported 57,410 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 148 shares. The New York-based Delta Cap Mngmt has invested 0.19% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Eagle Asset accumulated 25,723 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap has invested 0.8% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 18,637 shares.