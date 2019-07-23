First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Raytheon Company (RTN) Position; Core Laboratories LP (CLB) Sentiment Is 1.06

Core Laboratories LP (CLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 119 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 112 sold and reduced their stock positions in Core Laboratories LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 44.10 million shares, down from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Core Laboratories LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 88 New Position: 31.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 1013.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division acquired 18,190 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 19,985 shares with $3.64 million value, up from 1,795 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $50.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $180.56. About 1.65 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 552,170 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 25.22 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLB’s profit will be $20.40 million for 29.69 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 391,957 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 263,081 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 0.77% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,700 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 13.09% above currents $180.56 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 11. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.01% or 1,155 shares. Family Firm Inc reported 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Inv House Ltd Liability stated it has 1,450 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co accumulated 0.34% or 12,447 shares. The North Carolina-based Kdi Ptnrs Llc has invested 2.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meyer Handelman reported 13,484 shares. Moreover, Grisanti Management Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 355 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,400 shares. Bangor Bancshares reported 7,082 shares. 1,208 were reported by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation. Stonebridge Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Pinebridge Lp owns 38,314 shares. Allstate Corp owns 28,313 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) stake by 55,369 shares to 28,255 valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) stake by 7,185 shares and now owns 92,582 shares. Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.