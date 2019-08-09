First Financial Bank – Trust Division Boosted Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN) by $3.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) Position Boosted by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (CM) by 105.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 804,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.71M, up from 761,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 195,456 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 1013.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 18,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 19,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 1,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $188.26. About 1.25 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: Why Now Is the Time to Lock-in CIBC’s (TSX:CM) 5.5% Dividend Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Enbridge Does – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is CIBC (USA) Stock Oversold? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 2 Low-Stress Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income Alert: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Rising Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 194,276 shares to 3.43M shares, valued at $137.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstservice Corp by 30,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,520 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research &, Illinois-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Co stated it has 264 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.25% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Srb Corp owns 3,894 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Intact Mngmt Inc has 1,500 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 49,855 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,133 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 48,139 shares. Financial Counselors invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Welch Forbes Llc owns 1.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 241,400 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 4,716 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.16% or 67,882 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.71% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.1% stake. Cap Mgmt Assocs New York accumulated 2.28% or 8,023 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (ITOT) by 7,209 shares to 110,034 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EEM) by 11,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,004 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).