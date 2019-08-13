First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Sentiment Is 0.83

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. First Financial Bancorp’s current price of $23.74 translates into 0.97% yield. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 232,948 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video)

Nuance Communications (NUAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 118 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 142 sold and decreased their holdings in Nuance Communications. The institutional investors in our database reported: 267.98 million shares, up from 241.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuance Communications in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 100 Increased: 85 New Position: 33.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Among 2 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray upgraded First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of FFBC in report on Sunday, February 24 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,072 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 168,570 shares. 12,775 were reported by Cibc Asset Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 94,390 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.43M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 653 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 90,019 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 28,100 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.17% or 11,497 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 74,808 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 1,048 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 10,013 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. 176 shares were bought by kramer william j, worth $4,245 on Wednesday, April 10. $8,743 worth of stock was bought by olszewski richard e on Monday, July 1. Shares for $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince on Monday, July 1. Another trade for 177 shares valued at $4,269 was bought by Ach J Wickliffe. FINNERTY CORINNE R had bought 257 shares worth $6,199 on Wednesday, April 10. 370 shares were bought by Booth Cynthia O, worth $8,924. Another trade for 639 shares valued at $15,413 was bought by Rahe Maribeth S.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. for 5.71 million shares. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc owns 1.29 million shares or 5.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park West Asset Management Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 3.50 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 2.41% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 568,050 shares.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.77 billion. It operates through four divisions: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. It has a 67.65 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports.