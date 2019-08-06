First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019; INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS (IPIX) Shorts Increased By 4.4%

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) is expected to pay $0.23 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.23 dividend. First Financial Bancorp’s current price of $23.31 translates into 0.99% yield. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 289,091 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 02/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp. and MainSource Fincl Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q Net $30.5M; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger

INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IPIX) had an increase of 4.4% in short interest. IPIX’s SI was 548,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.4% from 525,400 shares previously. With 633,700 avg volume, 1 days are for INNOVATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s short sellers to cover IPIX’s short positions. The stock decreased 12.94% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.148. About 665,390 shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $108,194 activity. olszewski richard e bought $8,743 worth of stock or 361 shares. Another trade for 177 shares valued at $4,269 was made by Ach J Wickliffe on Wednesday, April 10. 176 shares were bought by kramer william j, worth $4,245. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. Booth Cynthia O also bought $8,924 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. Shares for $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince. Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498 worth of stock or 516 shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shareholders Booked A 56% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on First Financial Bancorp Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Alphamark invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Stifel Financial Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 89,454 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 321 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 101,052 shares. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 19,800 shares. Moreover, Proshare Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Strs Ohio holds 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 4,200 shares. Provident Invest Management stated it has 98,500 shares. 98,028 were accumulated by Comerica Bancorporation. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). First Manhattan Co invested in 4,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs reported 186,848 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Among 2 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 5 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, February 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Innovation Pharma up 58% on Brilacidin license deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Innovation Pharmaceuticals (Cellceutix): Still Hopeless, Still Worthless – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Truth Emerges: Court Documents Discredit Article Disparaging Cellceutix – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2016. More interesting news about Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cellceutix: Empty Office, Unviable ‘Science’, Misleading Disclosures, 96% Downside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Innovation Pharmaceuticals Stock May Be A Triple-Crown Winner With Brilacidin By Year End – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2017.