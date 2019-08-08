First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Price Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Trimmed Its Stake by $334,272; Dollar General Corp. (DG) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 38,408 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 45,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 1.09 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 316,994 shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. 129 shares were bought by Ach J Wickliffe, worth $3,124. Shares for $6,249 were bought by Berta Vince on Monday, July 1. FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. Shares for $12,498 were bought by Rahe Maribeth S. kramer william j also bought $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares to 54,225 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 1.43 million shares stake. 11,815 were accumulated by Mariner Llc. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 18,908 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 5.49 million shares. 10,000 were reported by Finemark Bancorporation And. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 180,524 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 49,441 shares. Hl Finance Services Llc has 36,225 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 561,931 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt reported 1.12% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.27 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 12,155 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $93.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $411.35 million for 21.30 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

