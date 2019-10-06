First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Shareholder Walthausen & Company Lowered Its Position by $966,480; Front Barnett Associates Raised Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $302,302

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 40,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 262,534 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 302,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.36. About 360,387 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 11/05/2018 – First Bank of Toyama FY Rev Y32.71B Vs Y33.82B; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 2,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 67,962 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.31M, up from 65,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.03. About 3.27M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 21,600 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $8.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,436 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why I’m Still Not Buying Slack, Even After Its Post-Earnings Drop – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce shareholders file to offer up to 4.49M shares – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Positioned as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Capital stated it has 1.7% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 0.24% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,367 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 88,452 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. 850 are owned by Paradigm Asset Limited. Harding Loevner Lp owns 130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Dana Invest Advisors has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Allen Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 10,806 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 174,018 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru Com has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lord Abbett Lc accumulated 260,114 shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory Corporation has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pictet North America Sa invested in 2.01% or 91,059 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 36,164 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,781 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 30,670 shares to 692,492 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) by 32,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 21,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 629,697 were reported by First Fincl Bank. Moreover, Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 33 shares. Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Everence Cap Management has 13,550 shares. 581,609 are held by Ameriprise. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 7,823 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd reported 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 15,366 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Art Advisors Limited Co owns 32,297 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 22,000 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc holds 634,534 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 23,573 shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Major Cincinnati businesses, executives team up to match United Way donations – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “First Financial chairman Davis to exit executive officer role – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shareholders Booked A 56% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FIRST LOOK: First Financial prepares transformation of historical space into high-tech branch – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 19 buys, and 0 sales for $165,232 activity. Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. 255 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,241 were bought by Berta Vince. 357 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $8,738 on Tuesday, October 1. On Monday, July 1 PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 258 shares. $12,482 worth of stock was bought by Rahe Maribeth S on Tuesday, October 1. kramer william j had bought 176 shares worth $4,245.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.64 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.