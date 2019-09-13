First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holder Walthausen & Company Trimmed Stake; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 25,966 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 34,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 1.91M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Expects Sales to Grow 4%-5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 Through 2020; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 40,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 262,534 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, down from 302,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 230,674 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 26.14 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 8,051 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd reported 7,799 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested in 0.45% or 84,721 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Llc accumulated 6,150 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc invested in 7,739 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Group has 0.17% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Schulhoff & Inc owns 3,784 shares. 2,856 were reported by Cornerstone. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 48,797 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Mairs And holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 619,435 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 3.13 million shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc owns 26,252 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sivik Health Llc stated it has 85,000 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold FFBC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 12,642 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 71,333 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Stifel Finance Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 28,100 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 7,823 shares. Jacobs Asset Lc has invested 1.09% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 100,317 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Bank invested in 629,697 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Strs Ohio accumulated 4,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,000 are held by Finemark Financial Bank &. Legal And General Pcl owns 255,988 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 77,188 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 1.27M shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 90,710 shares to 293,180 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Essent Group Limited (NYSE:ESNT) by 38,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $141,869 activity. 263 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,344 were bought by Berta Vince. 493 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $11,891 were bought by olszewski richard e. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was bought by Booth Cynthia O. Shares for $12,498 were bought by Rahe Maribeth S on Monday, July 1. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. 177 shares valued at $4,269 were bought by Ach J Wickliffe on Wednesday, April 10.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $56.14M for 11.70 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “First Financial invests $3M in economic development, minority businesses – Cincinnati Business Courier” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of First Financial Fell 13.2% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.