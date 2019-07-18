First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; As Radware LTD (RDWR) Valuation Rose, Holder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed by $4.58 Million Its Stake

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 8,597 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $2.82M for 101.75 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Ion Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $337.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 965,226 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $38.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. 176 shares valued at $4,245 were bought by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10. 493 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $11,891 on Thursday, March 28. Berta Vince also bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. On Wednesday, April 10 Rahe Maribeth S bought $15,413 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 639 shares. 370 shares were bought by Booth Cynthia O, worth $8,924 on Wednesday, April 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,030 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Kirr Marbach Co Ltd Liability In accumulated 21,774 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 101,052 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 1,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc stated it has 37,193 shares. Provident Mngmt reported 98,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Morgan Stanley reported 248,404 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 5.49M shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). 1,121 are owned by Tompkins. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.08% or 361,358 shares.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN) by 4,149 shares to 54,225 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).