First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) EPS Estimated At $0.54; Bronson Point Management Has Upped By $2.75 Million Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding

Analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report $0.54 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter's $0.58 EPS. FFBC's profit would be $54.47 million giving it 11.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, First Financial Bancorp.'s analysts see -6.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 391,091 shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500.

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)'s stock declined 5.94%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $5.59 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $38.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 5.48M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 3,650 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 2,130 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 66,169 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank reported 957 shares. Alps reported 25,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Invest Wi stated it has 25,805 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 76,357 are owned by Wendell David Assocs. 53,596 were accumulated by Telos Capital Management. Finemark Natl Bank reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Reaves W H Co invested in 1.07 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 438,773 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 326,204 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 266,676 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Management has invested 0.33% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Marathon Petroleum, Andersons to combine ethanol interests – Seeking Alpha" published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Marathon Petroleum Underperforming The Sector – Seeking Alpha" on September 15, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 19.21% above currents $59.2 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MPC in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, May 10. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Counselors invested in 13,328 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp reported 12,951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tompkins has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 1,111 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 93,344 shares. Dean Capital Management has 1.12% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 44,590 shares. Moreover, Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 255,988 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 806,167 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 139 shares. Bartlett And Limited Company stated it has 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 1.67 million shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp holds 0.72% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 2.25 million shares. Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company owns 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 4,662 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 15,351 shares.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 sales for $122,181 activity. Berta Vince had bought 263 shares worth $6,344. On Wednesday, April 10 Ach J Wickliffe bought $4,269 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 177 shares. 176 shares valued at $4,245 were bought by kramer william j on Wednesday, April 10. Booth Cynthia O bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. 258 shares were bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L, worth $6,249. FINNERTY CORINNE R also bought $6,199 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares. 361 shares were bought by olszewski richard e, worth $8,743 on Monday, July 1.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "First Financial holders to offer up to 2.6M shares – Seeking Alpha" published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why You Might Be Interested In First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019.