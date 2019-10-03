First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) director Richard Olszewski, Acquired $8738 in Stock; Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Has 1.27 Sentiment

Sentiment for Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)

Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 243 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 191 sold and decreased equity positions in Gallagher Arthur J & Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 147.24 million shares, up from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gallagher Arthur J & Co in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 10 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 164 Increased: 196 New Position: 47.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,181 activity. The insider FINNERTY CORINNE R bought $6,199. 1,500 shares were bought by Berta Vince, worth $33,675 on Tuesday, August 27. $12,498 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Rahe Maribeth S. $3,124 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Ach J Wickliffe on Monday, July 1. The insider olszewski richard e bought 361 shares worth $8,743. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was made by Booth Cynthia O on Monday, July 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold First Financial Bancorp. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 73.36 million shares or 0.45% more from 73.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 418,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 0.11% or 222,053 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 30,774 shares. 23,774 are owned by Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Company In. Pinebridge Invs L P holds 73,086 shares. Millennium Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 468,482 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.89% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 100,317 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co holds 0% or 81,993 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 19,470 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 28,100 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 806,167 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 176,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Provident Mngmt holds 0.35% or 98,500 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company L P has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

First Financial Bancorp’s director, Richard Olszewski, picked up 357 shares of stock in the Ohio-based company. The average per share price was $24.5, for aggregate deal value of $8,738 USD. The acquisition was dated October 03, 2019 and was revealed in a Form 4 filed with the U.S. SEC. The Form 4 is available for free here. The probability of this transaction remaining undiscovered is nil, with the director today owning 52,964 shares – that is 0.05% of the market cap of the Company.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $54.47M for 11.17 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 7.66% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for 153,550 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 317,586 shares or 4.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Vernon Investment Management Llc has 4.2% invested in the company for 24,282 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Management Ltd has invested 3.9% in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne, a Nebraska-based fund reported 117,625 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.85M for 26.98 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

