First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.6% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.24% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.85% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Financial Bancorp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.10% 1.10% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Financial Bancorp. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. N/A 25 12.66 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

First Financial Bancorp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Financial Bancorp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

$29.5 is the average price target of First Financial Bancorp., with a potential upside of 23.64%. The potential upside of the rivals is 10.13%. Based on the data delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that First Financial Bancorp.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Financial Bancorp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bancorp. -3.09% -1.19% -12.02% -9.41% -24.06% 1.81% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year First Financial Bancorp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, First Financial Bancorp.’s rivals are 18.54% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors First Financial Bancorp.