First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Valuation Rose; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Decreased Its Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Stake by $511,550 as Stock Declined

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,204 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, down from 4,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 8.46% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13M, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $472.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 65,221 shares to 511,038 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 19,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,673 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 44,995 shares to 67,481 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 106 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.85 million activity. Shares for $30,165 were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Monday, April 29.