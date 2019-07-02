First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $344,581; Stock Rose; Harmonic (HLIT) Holder Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 3.75 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 1.16M shares traded or 160.56% up from the average. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 48.27% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 14/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %)

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares to 59,873 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 1,100.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Harmonic Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Serv Automobile Association owns 12,042 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 15.90 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 33,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 51,936 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 60,212 shares. State Street owns 2.27M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Ltd reported 15,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank reported 158,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp reported 2.99 million shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 1.01 million shares. Amer Intll Group Inc invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 3 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 5,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Co Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 7,659 shares. Glovista Lc reported 4,800 shares. Ims Cap Management has 12,089 shares. 10,806 were accumulated by Nexus Invest Mgmt. Tirschwell & Loewy invested in 3.67% or 192,085 shares. Cibc World invested in 1.08 million shares or 1.23% of the stock. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.34% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Central Fincl Bank Trust invested in 0.3% or 9,650 shares. 74,058 were accumulated by Lafayette Invests. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 17,747 shares. 70,221 are owned by Hamel Incorporated. Cooke & Bieler LP has 1.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 663,738 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). London Of Virginia holds 1.62 million shares or 1.93% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 40,794 shares to 174,729 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,642 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

