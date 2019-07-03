First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $344,581 as Market Value Rose; Dexcom (DXCM) Shares Declined While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Upped Its Stake

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, down from 144,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 2.63 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 8,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 20,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $3.89 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R had sold 6,000 shares worth $893,400. The insider KAHN BARBARA sold 10,631 shares worth $1.51M. Pacelli Steven Robert also sold $466,303 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Wednesday, January 23.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 53,170 shares to 123,114 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 29,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,201 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.71M are held by Brown Advisory. Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 3,679 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 2,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,011 shares. New York-based Timessquare Management Lc has invested 0.22% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 302,381 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 44,775 shares stake. Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% or 43,921 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.39% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 45,566 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 175 shares. Oakbrook Investments Llc invested in 4,175 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 456 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Inc. Marco Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 0.06% or 879,440 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 46,605 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 169,036 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 42,630 shares stake. 3,094 were reported by Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust, Texas-based fund reported 62,850 shares. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 50,413 shares. Mu Company Limited owns 37,200 shares. Dsc LP owns 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,010 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Asset Strategies holds 0.19% or 5,772 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bahl Gaynor Inc has 2.00M shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Callahan Advsr Ltd Company has invested 2.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwh Capital Mgmt has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Summit Wealth Lc reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Renaissance Techs Limited Co invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.