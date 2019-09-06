First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) as Shares Rose; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake by $2.22 Million

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $291.03. About 1.13M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 224,161 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.55M, down from 232,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 648,164 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE ONCOLOGY DRUG WITH $3-$5 BLN IN ANNUAL SALES, “HOPING FOR NEXT BIG ONE TO CARRY ONCOLOGY INTO THE FUTURE”; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED THE APPROVAL OF GILENYA TO NOVARTIS; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA APPOINTS MILAN PALEJA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 17/05/2018 – Roche says has had no contact with Trump lawyer Cohen; 10/05/2018 – ‘Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments to Trump’s lawyer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Co reported 14,415 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Co owns 238,300 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Guggenheim, a Illinois-based fund reported 197,843 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Lc invested in 0.32% or 21,173 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.75% or 116,462 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt invested in 3.17% or 33,040 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Pnc Service has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 726,782 shares. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 848,581 shares. Security invested in 13,972 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.21% or 210,221 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.36% stake. Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 5,990 shares. 23,577 are owned by Sigma Planning. Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 5,845 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,802 shares to 99,457 shares, valued at $18.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 36.02 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.41 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.