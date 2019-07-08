First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $426,594; Stock Declined; Lsv Asset Management Holding In Merck & Co. (MRK) Was Has Upped

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 576,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 586,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 10.70M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Rev $12.9B; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 72,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.96 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745.42M, up from 8.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 6.74M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape quarantine in Congo, two later die – MSF; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 21/05/2018 – FACTBOX-From sterling crises to Brexit, the tests of Bank of England bosses; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 63,500 shares to 996,180 shares, valued at $57.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 192,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Consulate Inc has 0.24% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,335 shares. Asset Mngmt owns 170,936 shares. Bridgeway Cap reported 1.21 million shares. Tcw holds 1.78 million shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 31,511 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1.02M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr owns 82,943 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Aimz Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.59% stake. 64,603 were reported by Cardinal Capital Mgmt. Reik Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The California-based Ar Asset Management Inc has invested 4.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,270 shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc invested in 5.97M shares or 0.64% of the stock. Vestor Ltd Liability accumulated 1,212 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 8,429 shares in its portfolio.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,951 shares to 231,999 shares, valued at $25.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.85 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct reported 393,097 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 80,000 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 2.89M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company reported 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pzena Invest Management Limited has invested 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcf Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 12,121 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has invested 1.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 92,333 are held by First Midwest National Bank Division. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc accumulated 12.41 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 2.03 million shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated reported 0.48% stake. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13.56M shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First City Incorporated, Georgia-based fund reported 62,492 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability reported 8.32 million shares stake.