First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Stake In Phillips 66 (PSX) Was Has Lifted; As Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Davis Selected Advisers Lifted Position by $16.05 Million

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 364,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 15.88 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $713.20 million, up from 15.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21M shares traded or 36.34% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 161,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.13 million, up from 123,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 2.30M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City invested in 0.8% or 31,693 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.57% or 31,236 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 4,886 shares. 5,560 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Mai Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 8,734 shares. Finemark Bancshares Trust invested in 0.05% or 8,949 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,219 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.33% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bluestein R H & has 288,048 shares. 751 are owned by Fincl Architects. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,223 shares. New York-based John G Ullman And has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Inspirion Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 3,266 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 0.32% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 29,163 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $472.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 18,532 shares to 128,384 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 26,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,442 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

