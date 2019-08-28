First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Decreased by $360,245; Cohen & Steers Lowered Colgate (CL) Holding by $23.09 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 92.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 339,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 27,313 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 366,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.86. About 986,480 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 237,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.04M, down from 241,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $108.19. About 2.14M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – Little Giant Ladder Systems’ New Ladder Available Exclusively at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Gross Margin 34.63%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 2,236 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Gofen & Glossberg Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa accumulated 68,334 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Clean Yield Group invested in 0.07% or 1,535 shares. First Corporation In reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.32% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 450,410 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 11,644 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Na invested in 28,117 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Capital Planning Advsr Ltd has 0.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company reported 131,773 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 21,533 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carlson Cap Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 354,799 shares. 9,710 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Int’l (NYSE:PM) by 5,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 128,822 shares to 696,620 shares, valued at $9.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Realty Trust Pfd. C by 5,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Templeton Emerg Mkts Inc Fd (TEI).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65M for 26.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com holds 106,976 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 1.62% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schroder Investment Management Grp invested 0.18% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Anchor Advsrs Ltd Co reported 86,827 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management owns 16,936 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young Limited invested in 0.71% or 54,387 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.04% or 71,936 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.14% or 248,284 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 28,790 shares. The Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.35% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 10,000 shares.