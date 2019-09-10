First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Stake in Capital One Financial (COF) Has Lifted by $2.34 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Position in Alliant (LNT) as Stock Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.29. About 1.33 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 01/05/2018 – Announcing Alliant Underwriting Solutions, Alliant Embarks on New Era of Underwriting Strength; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (COF) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 28,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 193,510 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81 million, up from 164,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 2.22M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. Net Charge-Off Rate 5.16%; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg owns 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,716 shares. 11,480 are owned by First Trust Co. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 6,853 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 183,629 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.36% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kempen Cap Nv has 2,270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,432 are owned by Oppenheimer And Communications Inc. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 4,378 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors holds 1.57% or 112,448 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 12,383 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Covington Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,100 shares. 1.92 million are owned by Thornburg Mngmt Inc. Chevy Chase holds 0.15% or 396,476 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Counsel Lc reported 41,417 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,030 shares to 208,010 shares, valued at $13.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 10,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,259 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.78 million for 14.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

