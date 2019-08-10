First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Raised Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $555,111; As United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shares Rose, Holder Wolverine Asset Management Has Trimmed by $5.14 Million Its Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 97.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 65,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 1,920 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153,000, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 13/03/2018 – UAL: NEED TO TAKE BETTER ADVANTAGE OF ASIAN AIRLINE PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO BOOST DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE JULY 20; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC REV. PASSENGER MILES INCREASED 5.7%; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 107,001 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 102,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $955.43M for 5.93 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy United Airlines (UAL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How the 10 Best Stocks From Last Year Hold Up Today – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Airlines And Delta Beat, Buy JetBlue; Sell Blue Apron, Caution On Roku And Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for United Airlines (UAL) – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UAL vs. CPA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (Put) (NYSE:VIPS) by 235,000 shares to 314,100 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura stated it has 648,965 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 4,878 shares. Twin Cap Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 11,200 shares. 75,000 are owned by Consulta Limited. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) reported 17,418 shares stake. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 204,214 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 19,904 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd reported 29,290 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Private Advisor Lc has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company owns 17,960 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora has 765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 64 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.26% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.19 million shares. Carlson Ltd Partnership reported 0.26% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 12,025 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parsec Financial Management holds 0.9% or 126,539 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.65% or 31,600 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 37,130 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 2,024 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Yorktown Management Research Inc has 0.9% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 548 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 50,875 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 2,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Lc holds 0.61% or 14,983 shares in its portfolio. Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Co accumulated 75,631 shares.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares to 158,138 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,896 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Believes Strength Lies In Tie-Ups – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS To Release Second-Quarter Results On Wednesday, July 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.