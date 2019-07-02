First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Monetta Financial Services Has Lowered Holding by $2.84 Million

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.68M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

